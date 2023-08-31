70 Dinosaur Tracks Uncovered in Texas State Park

In an exciting discovery, about 70 dinosaur tracks have been revealed at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, Texas. The footprints, which are estimated to be around 110 million years old, were previously hidden under water and mud in the Paluxy River. The tracks were found in the park’s Ball Room site and are believed to belong to two different species of dinosaurs.

Experts suggest that the three-toed tracks were made by the Acrocanthosaurus, a large carnivorous dinosaur that lived during the Early Cretaceous period. The other tracks, described as “elephant-looking,” were likely stomped into the ground by the immense long-necked dinosaur known as Sauroposeidon.

Interestingly, one of the tracks, known as the “Lone Ranger Track,” is thought to be one of the longest dinosaur tracks ever discovered. The Friends of Dinosaur Valley State Park, a nonprofit organization that supports the park, made the initial sighting of the tracks and shared their excitement on social media.

The drought conditions and high temperatures in the past two years have contributed to the exposure of these tracks. Once rainfall occurs, many of the tracks will be covered up again. However, the Friends of Dinosaur Valley State Park, in collaboration with the Dallas Paleontological Society, plan to map and create casts of the tracks for future research purposes.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the diverse dinosaur species that once inhabited the region. The mapping and casting of the tracks will enable further analysis and understanding of these ancient creatures. As more information is gathered, it will contribute to our knowledge of the history and evolution of dinosaurs.

