One-Atom-Thick Phosphorus/Arsenic Alloy Ribbons for Improved Energy Devices

Researchers at University College London (UCL) have developed one-atom-thick ribbons made of phosphorus alloyed with arsenic, which have the potential to greatly enhance the efficiency of various energy-related devices, including batteries, supercapacitors, and solar cells. The creation of phosphorus nanoribbons in 2019 had already shown promise in increasing the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries and improving solar cell efficiencies. However, the poor conductivity of phosphorus-only materials limited their applications in certain devices.

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, the UCL researchers successfully created nanoribbons by combining phosphorus with small amounts of arsenic. These new ribbons demonstrated the ability to conduct electricity even at temperatures below -140°C, while retaining the desirable properties of phosphorus-only nanoribbons. The addition of arsenic also rendered the nanoribbons magnetic, making them potential candidates for use in quantum computers.

The researchers anticipate that alloying phosphorus nanoribbons with other elements, such as selenium or germanium, using the same technique, could further expand the range of properties and applications of this nanomaterial family. Moreover, the inclusion of arsenic eliminated the need for carbon as a conductive filler in lithium-ion or sodium-ion batteries, thereby increasing the energy storage capacity and charging/discharging speed of the batteries.

Furthermore, in solar cells, arsenic-phosphorus nanoribbons can enhance the flow of charge, thus improving the overall efficiency of the cells. These ribbons were created by combining phosphorus and arsenic crystals with lithium in a process that involved a specific direction of lithium ion travel leading to the formation of nanoribbons. The resulting ribbons were typically a few layers thick, several micrometers long, and tens of nanometers wide.

The research team believes that these nanoribbons could be produced at scale in a liquid solution, allowing for cost-effective and wide-scale application in different energy-related devices. The discovery of phosphorus nanoribbons at UCL has opened up new possibilities for the development of advanced materials with enhanced properties for various energy applications.

