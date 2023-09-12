How Plants Colonized the Continents: A Landmark Event in Earth’s History

Plants have become such a ubiquitous presence on land that it’s hard to imagine a time when they didn’t exist. However, for the majority of Earth’s history, there was no life on land, or at least no plants. It wasn’t until around 400 million years ago that land plants emerged, a relatively recent development compared to the 4-billion-year history of life on Earth.

While cyanobacteria were the first organisms to radically change the world by oxygenating the planet through photosynthesis, it was the emergence of land plants that had the greatest impact over the next two billion years. These evolutionary innovations can be best understood by examining their connection to their cyanobacterial predecessors and their relationship to the five elements that make up all living things: hydrogen, oxygen, carbon, nitrogen, and phosphorus.

To understand the significance of plants colonizing the continents, it’s essential to consider the world into which they emerged. The oceans of 400 million years ago were not vastly different from today, with a tropical climate spanning from pole to pole. Vertebrate and invertebrate animals roamed the seas, and the continents, while in different locations, were similar in size to their modern counterparts.

The chemistry of the ancient ocean was similar to today, and this is crucial in understanding the magnitude of the transition to land. Cyanobacteria, which inhabited the oceans before plants, played a vital role in the oceanic food chains by producing oxygen through photosynthesis. Nitrogen, hydrogen, and oxygen are fundamental elements for all living things, and these were supplied to the organisms in the ancient ocean through cyanobacteria and other microorganisms that could fix nitrogen from the air.

However, nitrogen fixation, the process through which organisms convert atmospheric nitrogen into a usable form, was and remains a key limitation in the availability of nitrogen in the ocean. This constraint has baffled scientists for decades, as nitrogen should become available to other organisms once cyanobacteria die and decompose. The scarcity of nitrogen in the ocean can potentially be attributed to the limited availability of phosphorus, iron, and molybdenum, which are rock-derived elements necessary for the growth of nitrogen-fixing organisms.

In this context, the migration of photosynthetic organisms to land became a transformative event. Land plants were able to access abundant sunlight for photosynthesis and a new range of resources offered by the land. This move from the ocean to the continents allowed plants to flourish and change the Earth’s landscape in extraordinary ways.

Plants colonizing the continents was one of the most significant events in Earth’s history, shaping the future of life on our planet. By understanding the connections between plants, cyanobacteria, and the fundamental elements of life, we gain valuable insights into the past and glimpse the future of our interconnected planet.

Definitions:

– Cyanobacteria: Photosynthetic bacteria that oxygenated the Earth’s atmosphere.

– Nitrogen fixation: The process by which certain organisms convert atmospheric nitrogen into a form that can be used by other organisms.

– Phosphorus, iron, and molybdenum: Rock-derived elements that are necessary for the growth of nitrogen-fixing organisms.

