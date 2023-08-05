Two Volcanic Islands Discovered on Mars

Scientists now believe that two volcanoes on Mars, Olympus Mons and Alba Mons, were once islands in a past ocean on the red planet. The shapes of both mountains resemble volcanic islands found on Earth, suggesting that they formed in an ancient Martian ocean.

Olympus Mons, located in Mars’s northern hemisphere, is the largest mountain in the entire solar system. It stands at over 25,000m high and spans 601km in width. The summit is 3km wide and 80km long, giving it an immense size. To put it into perspective, Olympus Mons is three times taller than Mount Everest, 100 times larger than Mauna Loa (the tallest volcano on Earth), and approximately the size of France.

The volcano’s wide flat escarpment, which is 6km high, indicates that it is a shield volcano. Despite its towering height, it has a comparatively low profile. The volcano was first discovered in 1971 through images from the Mariner 9 spacecraft, the first to orbit Mars. Since then, scientists have been curious about its formation.

A recent study conducted by France’s National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) suggests that Olympus Mons was created by lava flowing into a body of liquid water, implying that it was previously an active volcanic island. The researchers analyzed data from the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter and satellite images, comparing them to field studies of volcanic islands on Earth. Similarities were found with islands in the Azores, Hawaii, the Galapagos, Cape Verde, and the Canary Islands. This suggests that the top of the volcano’s high slopes once marked an ancient shoreline.

The discovery of ancient volcanic islands on Mars adds to the growing evidence for the existence of a past ocean on the planet. Rovers from both the United States and China have found evidence of water, with China’s Zhurong rover discovering marine sedimentary rocks in the same region where Olympus Mons is located. Determining the age of Olympus Mons and studying Alba Mons could provide valuable insights into the history of water on Mars.