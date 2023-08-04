The Massive Olympus Mons Volcano on Mars Could Have Once Towered Above an Ocean

A recent study suggests that Olympus Mons, the massive volcano on Mars, may have been located near an ocean in the past. The researchers have identified an escarpment at the base of the volcano that bears resemblance to those found on volcanic islands, such as Hawaii and the Azores on Earth. This feature is created when molten lava flows into the sea, leading the researchers to propose that Olympus Mons may have been a volcanic island approximately 3.8 billion years ago.

Although Hawaii and Olympus Mons have similar morphology, Olympus Mons is much larger. Anthony Hildenbrand, a volcanologist from the French National Center for Scientific Research, notes that Olympus Mons is bigger than the total volume of all the Hawaiian islands combined.

The study also highlights similar escarpments observed on another Martian volcano called Alba Mons, located about 1000 miles northeast of Olympus Mons. This suggests that Alba Mons might have also been formed by lava flowing into the sea. However, some experts question these claims and propose that the escarpments could have been formed by lava flows without encountering water, resulting in terraces that were too high to be ancient shorelines.

To address these concerns, the authors suggest that the lava shorelines were uplifted over time by volcanic activity. However, other experts argue that there is no evidence of this uplift in the gravity field data obtained from NASA orbiters.

Olympus Mons, covering an area similar to the size of Arizona, is believed to be so massive due to the lower gravity on Mars and its volcanic plume’s long-term activity. Unlike Earth, Mars does not have tectonic plates that could have moved the volcano away from its magma source, allowing it to grow continuously.

The volcano has never been observed erupting, but studies indicate that it could have erupted as recently as two million years ago, suggesting it could potentially erupt again.

Olympus Mons has a circular shape with overlapping ancient craters visible on its peak—a shield volcano formed from layers of lava, similar to many Earth’s volcanic islands. The escarpment around its base is visible on the northwest and southeast sides, with a sudden drop in elevation for several miles.

The study proposes that what were once interpreted as ancient shorelines in the northern highlands of Mars could indicate the presence of one or two oceans in the distant past. However, skepticism remains among experts due to the significant height of the escarpments above the estimated depth of the ancient ocean.

Further research is required to provide more evidence for the sequence of events and the formation of these escarpments. Future Mars probes could potentially obtain rock samples from the Olympus Mons escarpments to determine their exact age through radiometric dating.