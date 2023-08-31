Analysis of Erg Chech 002 Meteorite Reveals Oldest Volcanic Rock

The analysis of the Erg Chech 002 meteorite has revealed significant findings about the early Solar System. This meteorite, found in the Sahara desert, is the oldest rock of volcanic origin ever discovered, surpassing any volcanic rocks found on Earth. The research also provides evidence that certain parts of the early Solar System had a higher concentration of the isotope responsible for initial heat compared to other regions.

During the formation of planets in the early Solar System, heat was released from collisions and radioactive isotopes were more prevalent. One specific isotope, aluminum-26, is believed to have played a critical role and may be a contributing factor to plate tectonics on Earth today. Aluminum-26 decays into magnesium-26, releasing energy in the process. Its relatively short half-life of 705,000 years means that it produced more intense heat compared to other isotopes like uranium-235.

The protoplanetary disk from which the Solar System formed is thought to have been enriched with aluminum-26 from nearby supernovae. However, astronomers have debated whether the isotope was evenly distributed or clumped in certain areas. To test this, precise dating of meteorites is necessary to determine the timing of their formation and the concentration of aluminum-26 at that time.

The Erg Chech 002 meteorite, with its volcanic origins, provided an opportunity for precise dating. Researchers at the Australian National University measured the age of Erg Chech 002 with remarkable precision, determining it to be 4,565,560,000 years old with an error margin of just 120,000 years. Comparing the age of Erg Chech 002 with previous estimates of aluminum-26 concentration led to the conclusion that its parent body had three to four times more aluminum-26 than other comparable meteorites.

The discovery of Erg Chech 002 suggests that the early Solar System was not well-mixed, as previously assumed. This poses challenges for modeling planetary formation. It also implies that the protoplanets did not collect material from a wide range of areas, leading to differences in composition. These findings shed light on the complexities of early planetary formation and may explain certain anomalies.

The study, published in Nature Communications, highlights the importance of analyzing meteorites like Erg Chech 002 to gain insights into the early Solar System. It has demonstrated the value of these rare specimens, which were previously sold at low prices but may now increase in demand and recognition among researchers and collectors.

