The Oldest Species of Swimming Jellyfish Discovered in 505-Million-Year-Old Fossils

Scientists have recently discovered the oldest known species of swimming jellyfish in fossils that are 505 million years old. These fossils were found at Burgess Shale, a location in Canada famous for its well-preserved fossils. The newly identified species, named Burgessomedusa phasmiformis, resembles a large jellyfish with a bell-shaped body reaching up to 20cm in height. It possessed approximately 90 short tentacles that allowed it to capture sizeable prey.

Jellyfish belong to a subgroup of animals called medusozoans, which fall within the oldest group of animals known as cnidaria. Due to their high water content and quick decay, jellyfish fossils are rarely found. However, the exceptional preservation of these specimens, which were uncovered in the late 1980s and early 1990s, provides valuable insights into the ancient ecosystem.

Dr. Jean-Bernard Caron, a curator of invertebrate palaeontology at the Royal Ontario Museum and co-author of the study, expressed his awe at finding such delicate animals perfectly preserved in rock layers. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, sheds light on the evolutionary history of jellyfish. As jellyfish fossils are scarce, researchers have primarily relied on microscopic larval stages and molecular studies of living jellyfish to understand their evolution.

Despite being part of one of the earliest animal groups, jellyfish and their relatives have been difficult to trace in the Cambrian fossil record. However, the discovery of Burgessomedusa phasmiformis demonstrates that the Cambrian food chain was much more complex than previously believed. According to Joe Moysiuk, a palaeontology student at the University of Toronto and co-author of the study, this finding eliminates any doubts about the presence of jellyfish during that time.

The existence of Burgessomedusa phasmiformis adds another fascinating lineage to the range of animals preserved in the Burgess Shale, providing further insights into the evolution of life on Earth.