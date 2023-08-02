The Oldest Swimming Jellyfish Species Found in Burgess Shale Fossils

Scientists have recently discovered the oldest known species of swimming jellyfish in 505-million-year-old fossils. The fossils were unearthed at the Burgess Shale in Canada, a renowned site for well-preserved fossils. This new species, named Burgessomedusa phasmiformis, resembles a large jellyfish with a bell-shaped body that reaches a height of up to 20cm. With approximately 90 short tentacles, it would have been capable of capturing sizable prey.

Jellyfish are part of a subgroup of cnidaria known as medusozoans, which is the oldest animal group to have existed. Due to their high water content and quick decay, finding fossilized jellyfish specimens is quite rare. However, the fossils discovered in the late 1980s and early 1990s proved to be exceptionally well preserved.

Dr. Jean-Bernard Caron, a co-author of the published study in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, expressed awe at the discovery, stating, “Finding such incredibly delicate animals preserved in rock layers on top of these mountains is such a wondrous discovery.” When it comes to studying the evolutionary history of jellyfish, researchers have primarily relied on microscopic larval stages and molecular studies of living specimens, given the scarcity of jellyfish fossils.

According to Joe Moysiuk, a co-author and paleontology student at the University of Toronto, jellyfish and their relatives have been challenging to track in the fossil record from the Cambrian period, despite being part of one of the earliest animal groups. However, the discovery of Burgessomedusa phasmiformis has shed light on the complexity of the Cambrian food chain, indicating that jellyfish were indeed present during that time.

The finding of Burgessomedusa phasmiformis contributes to the remarkable chronicle of the evolution of life on Earth preserved in the Burgess Shale, as highlighted by Dr. Caron.