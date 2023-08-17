Protein involved in wound healing improves learning and memory in ageing mice

A protein called platelet factor 4 (PF4), which is known for its role in promoting blood clotting and sealing broken blood vessels, has been found to improve learning and memory in ageing mice. Researchers are now exploring the potential of PF4 in treating age-related cognitive disorders like Alzheimer’s disease.

Scientists previously discovered that blood from young mice can restore youthful properties, including learning abilities, in older mice. This led Saul Villeda, a neuroscientist at the University of California, San Francisco, and his colleagues to investigate the components of blood responsible for this rejuvenation.

They hypothesized that PF4 might be one of these components since young mice have higher levels of the molecule in their blood compared to older mice. The researchers injected PF4 into aged mice and observed significant changes. The ratios of immune cells became more similar to those in younger mice, and some immune cells reverted to a more youthful gene expression pattern.

Although PF4 couldn’t cross the blood-brain barrier, its effects on the immune system indirectly influenced the brain. Aged mice that received PF4 showed decreases in damaging inflammation in the hippocampus, a brain region vulnerable to ageing. They also exhibited increased levels of molecules promoting synaptic plasticity, which is the ability to alter connections between nerve cells.

In cognitive tests, mice injected with PF4 performed better than aged control mice, particularly in remembering the location of a submerged platform in a maze.

Further studies support PF4’s role in regulating ageing processes. Dena Dubal and her colleagues at the University of California, San Francisco found that PF4 enhances synaptic plasticity, while Tara Walker and her colleagues at the University of Queensland in Brisbane showed PF4’s involvement in the formation of new neurons.

PF4 is one of several molecules related to ageing that researchers have discovered, with some affecting cognition and others being involved in aspects like muscle loss. Biotech companies are exploring these findings to develop therapies promoting regeneration and healthy ageing, recognizing that different combinations of treatments may be suitable for different individuals.

If decreases in PF4 levels are found to precede Alzheimer’s disease, the molecule could potentially serve as a biomarker for identifying individuals who could benefit from early treatments. This could improve the effectiveness of existing Alzheimer’s therapies, which show the best results when used during the early stages of the disease.