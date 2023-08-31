The Risks of Space Debris: Soviet Satellite Disintegrates in Orbit

A Soviet satellite, believed to be either the Kosmos-2143 or Kosmos-2145 spacecraft, disintegrated in orbit around Earth following a collision with space debris. This event highlights the growing concern over the accumulation of old objects in Earth’s orbit, which pose a threat to functioning satellites.

Astrophysicist and space debris expert Jonathan McDowell reported the disintegration on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter. McDowell stated, “Debris appears to be from either Kosmos-2143 or Kosmos-2145, two of 8 Strela-1M sats launched on the same rocket.”

Old Soviet satellites and used rocket stages left at altitudes above 500 miles (800 km) are of particular concern to researchers studying space sustainability. These objects float too high to be naturally decayed by Earth’s residual atmosphere, leading to potential incidents. In 2009, a satellite related to the disintegrated Soviet satellites collided with an operational satellite, creating a cloud of space debris. Events like this, along with a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite missile test, have contributed to the significant amount of space junk currently orbiting Earth.

In January 2021, a Soviet spy satellite and a used Soviet rocket stage came within 20 feet (6 meters) of each other in a cluttered region of Earth’s orbit. This near-miss situation emphasizes the potential danger posed by space debris collisions.

Currently, Earth-based radars only track objects larger than 4 inches (10 centimeters). However, there are millions of smaller debris objects hurtling through space. Even fragments as small as 0.4 inches can cause serious damage. In 2016, a tiny space debris fragment punctured a hole in the solar panel of Europe’s Sentinel 2 satellite. While the satellite survived, it serves as a reminder of the risks associated with space debris.

Experts have been warning about the growing threat of space debris for years. The situation may eventually lead to the Kessler Syndrome, named after NASA physicist Donald Kessler. This scenario predicts that the increasing number of orbital collisions will result in a chain reaction of subsequent collisions, rendering the area around Earth unusable.

Sources:

– Jonathan McDowell on X (Twitter)

– European Space Agency (ESA) estimates