Old Mattresses made New: Recycling Polyurethane with Simple Chemistry

Researchers at Aarhus University have developed a groundbreaking method to dismantle the chemical bonds in polyurethane foam mattresses and extract their individual building blocks. The process allows for the reuse and recycling of polyol, a key component, to create new polyurethane foam mattresses.

In collaboration with Plixxent A/S, Dan-Foam Aps, and the Danish Technological Institute, Aarhus University researchers have demonstrated the effectiveness of their method in breaking down flexible foam polyurethane. They successfully processed approximately 1.5 kilograms of foam mattress, extracted its primary components, and used polyol as a raw material for a new mattress. This technique replaced 64% of the mattress, without compromising its quality. Furthermore, the researchers proved that the process can be repeated multiple times, with the polyol extracted from polyurethane foam being reused.

The findings, recently published in the journal ACS Sustainable Chem & Engineering, represent a significant step towards achieving a circular economy for flexible polyurethane foam. This solution is crucial given that most polyurethane waste worldwide ends up in landfills due to challenges in recycling. Unlike other plastics, polyurethane cannot be melted and molded into new products.

The global market for polyurethane reached 24.7 million tons in 2021 and is projected to exceed 29 million tons by 2029. Flexible polyurethane foam, commonly found in mattresses, accounts for approximately 30% of this market share. Polyurethane is also widely used in furniture, refrigerators, shoes, toys, paints, insulation, automobiles, wind turbines, aircraft, and numerous other applications.

The technique behind this breakthrough is called solvolysis, developed and patented by chemists at Aarhus University. It involves subjecting the polyurethane material to hot tert-amyl alcohol and caustic potash in a pressurized environment, effectively breaking down the chemical bonds of the foam.

However, the researchers acknowledge that this process may not be universally applicable to the entire polyurethane market since different types of polyurethane exhibit significant differences. Each manufacturer of polyurethane-based materials has its own unique recipe.

Assistant Professor Steffan Kvist Kristensen from Aarhus University’s Interdisciplinary Nanoscience Center (iNANO), a co-author of the study, emphasizes the need for waste control and industry cooperation to achieve effective recycling and a circular economy for polyurethane mattresses and other products.

This innovative solution presents hope for reducing the environmental impact of polyurethane waste and moving towards a more sustainable approach to plastic utilization.