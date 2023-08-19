Oil-Eating Microbes Shape Droplets to Optimize Biodegradation

A team of French and Japanese environmental scientists has discovered that a particular type of oil-eating microbe can reshape droplets to enhance biodegradation. The researchers isolated specimens of Alcanivorax borkumensis bacteria in a laboratory setting and fed them crude oil to observe how they consumed the oil efficiently and rapidly. Previous studies have shown that various microbes in the ocean can feed on oil and clean up oil spills. However, these microbes can only consume crude oil after it disperses into droplets, which can be a slow process. The research team aimed to gain a better understanding of how sea microbes consume crude oil.

Under a microscope, the researchers observed that A. borkumensis formed biofilms around oil droplets in two distinct ways. In one experiment, when A. borkumensis specimens that had not been exposed to crude oil before were introduced to simple crude oil droplets, the bacteria formed a spherical shape around the droplet. The sphere persisted until the entire droplet was consumed. However, when specimens that had prior experience consuming crude oil were introduced to droplets, a more advanced behavior was observed. The bacteria initially formed a sphere around the droplet, but then finger-like protrusions extended from the sphere with complete bacterial coverage. This more complex formation led to faster and more efficient consumption of the droplet.

The researchers hypothesize that the protrusions increase the surface area of the oil, allowing more bacteria to consume the droplet simultaneously. This results in faster degradation compared to the simple spherical formation. The findings of this study shed light on the behavior of oil-eating microbes and their ability to optimize biodegradation. The research has potential implications for understanding and improving the natural processes that contribute to oil spill cleanup in marine environments.