A New Species of Shark with Unique Teeth Discovered in Australia

Scientists in Australia have recently identified a new species of shark with fascinating human-like molars that it employs to crush its prey. The painted hornshark (Heterodontus marshallae), which forms part of the Heterodontiformes order, stands out due to its peculiar body shape and the small horns protruding over its eyes.

Despite the resemblance to extinct sharks, researchers have confirmed that this particular order is not closely related to them. The newly discovered shark is exclusive to the waters off northwest Australia, at depths ranging from 410 to 751 feet (125 to 229 meters).

One striking feature of the painted hornshark is its numerous rows of teeth and disproportionately large jaw in relation to its skull. This adaptation allows it to feed on creatures such as mollusks and crustaceans. The teeth of all hornshark species bear a similar resemblance to one another. However, hornsharks, as a group, possess an extraordinary set of teeth compared to most other shark species. They have grasping teeth towards the front and molar-like teeth towards the back of their jaws. This dental arrangement enables them to crush heavily-shelled prey.

The researchers discovered an adult male painted hornshark measuring approximately 1.75 feet (53 centimeters) in length during a survey of seabed habitats in the Gascoyne Marine Park in Western Australia. Previously, this species was mistaken for the zebra hornshark (H. zebra) due to their similar striped pattern. However, painted hornsharks prefer deeper ocean areas near the coast of Australia, while zebra hornsharks are commonly found in shallower waters near Indonesia or Japan.

The scientists had already examined six specimens and an egg casing from various museum collections in Australia, which were later identified as belonging to the painted hornshark species. This recent expedition allowed them to capture a live adult male, a preferred choice for determining the holotype of the species due to the presence of external reproductive organs known as claspers.

Researchers believe that this discovery may be the last of its kind in the Heterodontiformes order. They base this assumption on the distinct features of these sharks, including their large heads, eye crests, and spines in front of their dorsal fins. However, they acknowledge that there is still a possibility of encountering additional specimens.

By finding and studying this newly identified shark species, scientists hope to further understand the evolutionary adaptations and ecological roles of these unique creatures.