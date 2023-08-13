Microplastics Found in the Tissues of Whales, Research Shows

Research conducted by a graduate student at Duke University Marine Lab has revealed that microplastics, once ingested, can move into the fat and internal organs of whales. The study examined marine mammal samples and found microscopic plastic remnants in the blubber and lungs of over 65% of the animals tested. This discovery suggests that microplastics have the ability to migrate beyond the digestive system and embed themselves in the tissues of these creatures.

While the specific harms caused by embedded microplastics are still unknown, previous studies have indicated that plastics can act as hormone mimics and disrupt the endocrine system. The presence of plastic in the tissues of marine mammals adds an extra burden to the numerous challenges they already face, such as climate change, pollution, and noise.

Samples for this study were taken from stranded or subsistence-harvested animals in Alaska, California, and North Carolina between 2000 and 2021. The research found plastics in the blubber, sound-producing melon, fat pads along the lower jaw, and lungs of the studied species. Plastic particles identified in the tissues ranged in size from 198 to 537 microns.

Polyester fibers and polyethylene, commonly found in beverage containers, were the most prevalent types of plastic identified in the tissue samples. The color blue was the most frequently observed in all four types of tissues.

The ubiquity of ocean plastics and the long-standing nature of this problem are underscored by these findings. A previous study estimated that a filter-feeding blue whale in the Pacific off the coast of California could consume up to 95 pounds of plastic waste per day. It is likely that whales and dolphins that prey on fish and other larger organisms also accumulate plastic through their diet.

The research team now aims to investigate the metabolic impact of plastic particles on whale tissues. They plan to conduct toxicology tests using cell lines grown from biopsied whale tissue.

This study sheds further light on the extent of the microplastic problem in the world’s oceans and emphasizes the urgent need for strategies to reduce plastic pollution.