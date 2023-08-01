CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

The Vision of Colonizing Venus: Humans2Venus

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 1, 2023
The Vision of Colonizing Venus: Humans2Venus

Guillermo Söhnlein, the co-founder of OceanGate, is now directing his attention towards a more ambitious project than exploring the wreckage of the Titanic. He believes that colonizing the planet Venus is possible in the near future. Söhnlein, who left OceanGate in 2013, envisions that by 2050, 1,000 humans could establish a colony on Venus.

While the focus of outer space colonization has mostly been on Mars, Söhnlein sees the potential in Venus. Astronomers argue that Venus is a challenging planet for habitation due to its hostile environment. It is the hottest planet in our solar system, with a thick carbon dioxide atmosphere and extremely high air pressure. However, Söhnlein disagrees, stating that despite the multiple challenges of space colonization such as radiation, temperature, pressure, food, water, and breathable air, the biggest challenge is gravity.

Söhnlein refers to research from the Venera missions, a series of Russian spacecraft sent to Venus between 1961 and 1983, which measured the gravity above Venus’ surface to be 1G, equivalent to Earth’s gravity. He sees this as an opportunity for human habitation as the altitude above Venus also provides tolerable temperature, sufficient radiation protection, and atmospheric pressure.

Although Venus has a CO2-heavy atmosphere and sulfuric acid clouds, Söhnlein believes that current technologies on Earth can address these challenges. He views colonizing Venus as a necessary endeavor for humanity to become a multi-planet species, offering a 1G destination and the potential for future generations to flourish.

The concept of Humans2Venus was established by Söhnlein as a platform to explore the possibilities of colonizing Venus. While the idea may seem far-fetched, Söhnlein’s vision and determination drive this ambitious venture forward.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

New Algorithm Helps Detect Potentially Hazardous Asteroids

Aug 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

The Enigma of Epistasis: Uncovering the Hidden Interactions in Genetics

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

“Unnatural” Amino Acids Created with New Method, Opens Doors for Therapies and Organic Chemistry

Aug 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Ford to Triple Production Capacity of Electric F-150 Lightning Pickup Truck

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Sean Penn Joins SAG-AFTRA Strike in Support of Writers and Actors

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

The Benefits of Regular Exercise

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

GPT-3 Demonstrates Reasoning Abilities on Par with Undergraduate Students

Aug 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments