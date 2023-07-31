Co-founder of OceanGate Plans to Send 1000 People to Venus

Despite the negative publicity surrounding the doomed Titanic submersible trip in June that resulted in the tragic death of five people, including co-founder Stockton Rush, Guillermo Söhnlein remains undeterred and now has his sights set on space. The OceanGate co-founder is now planning to send 1000 people to Venus by 2050.

Söhnlein, an American businessman born in Argentina, believes that this goal is less ambitious than Elon Musk’s plan to put a million people on Mars by the same year. In an interview with Insider, he stated, “I think I’ve been driven to help make humanity a multi-planet species since I was 11 years old, I had this recurring dream of being the commander of the first Martian colony.”

While the idea of sending people to Venus may seem far-fetched, given its hostile environment, Söhnlein remains optimistic. Venus is the hottest planet in the solar system, with an atmosphere composed of greenhouse gases and clouds containing sulphuric acid. Temperatures on Venus can reach a scorching 475 °C.

Söhnlein believes that a floating space station could potentially withstand the harsh conditions on Venus, although there will likely be skepticism within and outside the space industry. To pursue this ambitious project, Söhnlein has co-founded the Humans2Venus initiative with researcher Khalid Al-Ali. The project aims to develop technologies that can reduce launch costs and fund space projects without relying on government funding.

While Söhnlein’s plans may seem ambitious, they reflect a growing interest in space exploration and the colonization of other planets. Only time will tell if his vision of sending people to Venus becomes a reality.