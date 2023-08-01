Humans2Venus: A Vision for a Colony Above Venus by 2050

Humans2Venus, a research group co-founded by Guillermo Söhnlein, has set an ambitious goal to create a floating colony above the surface of Venus by 2050. Söhnlein, also a co-founder of OceanGate, believes that by that time, the colony could house up to 1,000 people. However, living on Venus would be extremely challenging.

Venus, often referred to as Earth’s twin, has a thick sulfuric atmosphere that traps heat and creates a “runaway greenhouse effect.” As a result, surface temperatures on Venus soar to a staggering 900 degrees Fahrenheit. The inhospitable conditions make Venus a daunting destination even for the space industry.

Söhnlein acknowledges that the idea of going to Venus raises eyebrows both inside and outside the space industry. However, he remains optimistic about the feasibility of the project, describing it as “aspirational” but “doable” by 2050. Despite his involvement in OceanGate and the troubles faced by the company’s Titan submersible, Söhnlein believes that humanity should not miss out on the potential breakthroughs that venturing to Venus could offer.

While exact technological advancements required for a colony above Venus remain uncertain, Söhnlein’s focus is on the grand vision rather than the specific details. He expresses admiration for the late CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush, emphasizing the importance of visionary individuals in pushing humanity forward.

The Humans2Venus initiative raises intriguing possibilities for the future of space exploration and colonization. However, it is important to consider the countless obstacles that would need to be overcome to make living above Venus a reality.