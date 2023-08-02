OceanGate Co-founder Plans to Send People to Venus’ Atmosphere by 2050

Just a few weeks after the tragic loss of OceanGate’s CEO and four others in the implosion of the Titan submersible, the company’s co-founder, Guillermo Söhnlein, has expressed his interest in sending 1,000 people to a floating space colony in Venus’ atmosphere by 2050.

Venus, often referred to as the Hell Planet, is Earth’s twin in terms of size and density. However, its atmosphere consists of high-speed winds, toxic levels of carbon dioxide, and clouds of sulfuric acid. Despite these extreme conditions, Söhnlein believes that there is a tiny portion of Venus’ atmosphere that might be survivable for human colonization. He cites NASA and research from Russia’s Venera program to support his claim that temperatures and pressures in some areas of the planet are more Earth-like.

Söhnlein left OceanGate in 2016 and founded Humans2Venus, a nonprofit organization that aims to explore Venus as a potential long-term destination for humanity. The organization seeks to create a global community of Venus enthusiasts through various means, including email newsletters, blog posts, conferences, and a YouTube channel. Söhnlein’s ultimate goal is to push humanity beyond the boundaries of Earth.

While Söhnlein acknowledges that the idea of sending people to Venus raises eyebrows, both within and outside the space industry, he believes it is less ambitious than Elon Musk’s plan to send a million people to Mars by 2050.

OceanGate’s reputation suffered greatly after the tragic incident in June, revealing cost-cutting measures, the use of cheap materials, and the lack of regulatory inspections in their operations. These measures were taken to reduce the price of deep-sea exploration, which ultimately led to the compromised pressure hull and the fast implosion of the submersible.

Despite the setbacks, Söhnlein remains committed to his vision of establishing a human colony in Venus’ atmosphere and hopes to make significant progress towards that goal by 2050.