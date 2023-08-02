OceanGate Co-Founder Aims to Establish Human Colony on Venus by 2050

Guillermo Söhnlein, co-founder of OceanGate, has expressed his ambition to establish a human colony in the atmosphere of Venus by 2050. Söhnlein envisions a future where humans can live on the second planet from the sun and is working on a business venture called Humans2Venus to pursue this goal. Despite the recent Titan disaster, which led to the suspension of OceanGate’s operations and raised concerns about safety practices, Söhnlein remains determined to push the boundaries of exploration.

Söhnlein acknowledges that his idea of a floating colony on Venus is met with skepticism, both inside and outside the space industry. However, he believes that humanity should not miss out on potential breakthroughs due to fear and a desire to maintain the status quo. Söhnlein, who left OceanGate in 2013, is passionate about exploring new frontiers and is undeterred by the setbacks faced by his former company.

The focus now is on Söhnlein’s venture, Humans2Venus, which aims to establish a colony of 1,000 humans in the atmosphere of Venus. While the recent Titan implosion and the subsequent investigation raise safety concerns, Söhnlein remains optimistic about the future of exploration. He believes that it is essential for humanity to seize opportunities for progress rather than allowing fear to hold them back.

The Titan submersible, which imploded during a descent to the Titanic crash site, resulted in the loss of five lives, including Stockton Rush, the co-founder and CEO of OceanGate. This tragedy has put a spotlight on OceanGate’s safety practices and may lead to lawsuits and regulatory changes in the future. However, Söhnlein’s focus remains on his ambitious goal of establishing a human colony on Venus.

While the investigation into the Titan implosion continues, Söhnlein is determined to pursue his vision for the future. He believes that humanity must embrace the potential for discovery and advancement, even in the face of adversity. Söhnlein’s venture, Humans2Venus, could pave the way for a new era of exploration and colonization beyond Earth.