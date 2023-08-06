An Aquatic Plant Provides Insight into Plant Growth and Crack Prevention

A recent study conducted by researchers at the John Innes Centre has discovered how plants prevent cracking during growth. The investigation began with an examination of a dwarf mutant of the carnivorous plant Utricularia gibba, which has hollow stems filled with airspaces. These hollow stems can buckle under stress, unlike the solid stems of most other plants.

The researchers found that the stems of the dwarf mutant had a wavy appearance, indicating an internal conflict between the plant stem and the epidermis or skin. Computational modeling showed that this conflict could explain the observed buckling effect. The researchers realized that only the epidermis wants to be short in this type of dwarf mutant, while the internal tissue wants to be long.

Further investigation revealed that the dwarf mutant lacked a growth hormone called brassinosteroid. The researchers theorized that this hormone enables the skin to stretch, acting as a straitjacket that allows the stem to elongate. To test this theory, they used a mutant of the model plant Arabidopsis that weakens the adhesive properties between cells. The reduction of brassinosteroid in this mutant caused major cracks to form in the stem’s skin.

Computational modeling suggested that brassinosteroid helps loosen the fibers in the epidermal cell walls, allowing the cells to coordinate their growth. The study also highlighted the importance of cell adhesion in coordinating growth and emphasized the significance of plants sticking together.

This research has implications for dwarfing varieties of crops such as wheat and rice and sheds light on the genes that control their growth. The findings may contribute to improving the efficiency of crop production in the future. Additionally, the study has implications for understanding developmental processes in animals, including the formation of skin cracks and the shaping of internal organs.

Overall, this study provides valuable insights into plant growth mechanisms and crack prevention, offering potential applications in agriculture and developmental biology.