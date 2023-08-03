CityLife

Take a Break and Enjoy a Clever Crossword Puzzle

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
Today’s crossword puzzle by Simeon Seigel is a real treat. The theme of the puzzle involves splitting the grid’s four theme entries into two parts. For example, the clue “Complete fools” at 15A gives us the word AMUSES, but when we go back to the previous answer, ASSIGNOR at 13A, and add its last five letters to the beginning of AMUSES, we get the correct answer: IGNORAMUSES. Similarly, the clue “Echoes” at 39A gives us the word BERATES, but by counting back five letters from the end of FOREVER at 37A, we get REVERBERATES.

To help solvers with this theme, Mr. Seigel cleverly uses the phrase TAKE FIVE at 63A as a revealer. This hints at how to solve the split theme entries.

In addition to the theme, there are some tricky clues in this puzzle. One example is the clue for 13A, which asks for the counterpart to a receiver legally. The answer is ASSIGNOR, a person who transfers the rights of a contract to an assignee. Another interesting clue is 17A, which introduces Tin Pan Alley, a section of 28th Street in Manhattan known for its significance in the music business. Tin Pan Alley got its name from a rickety piano, or a TIN PAN, which resembled the sound of clashing tin pans.

Overall, this puzzle is both entertaining and educational. The theme adds an extra layer of challenge, but with some careful thinking, solvers can overcome it. So take a break, grab a cup of coffee, and enjoy this clever crossword puzzle by Simeon Seigel.

