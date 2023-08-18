Exploring Outer Space: East Harlem Kid Scientists Launch High-Altitude Balloon

A group of young scientists from East Harlem recently embarked on an exciting journey to learn about outer space. The children, residing in the Taft Houses NYCHA complex, were given the opportunity to send a balloon into the atmosphere and document its entire journey with a GoPro video.

Under the guidance of Solutions Now, a community-based educational organization, these curious youngsters constructed a high-altitude balloon from scratch. Their mission was to observe how altitude affects ordinary objects we encounter in our daily lives.

In addition to launching the balloon, the kids attached common items such as gummy bears and marshmallows. These everyday objects served as their experimental subjects, enabling them to witness firsthand the impact of high altitude on familiar substances. By studying the changes in these items during the journey, the young scientists hoped to gain insight into the behavior of various materials under extreme conditions.

By engaging in this hands-on project, the children of East Harlem not only gained invaluable knowledge about space exploration but also developed their scientific skills and critical thinking abilities. Furthermore, this experience instilled a sense of wonder and curiosity, inspiring the next generation to pursue their interests in science and technology.

The successful launch of the high-altitude balloon and the captured footage serve as a testament to the potential that lies within our communities. As these young scientists continue to explore the mysteries of outer space, their determination, creativity, and enthusiasm will undoubtedly propel them towards greater scientific achievements in the future.