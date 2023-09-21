“Nuclear Pasta” Found in Neutron Stars Can Alter Their Properties Significantly

Researchers have made a fascinating discovery about neutron stars and the peculiar nuclear structures known as “nuclear pasta” found within them. These structures, shaped like various types of pasta, penetrate deeper into the cores of neutron stars than previously believed, suggesting that they have a profound impact on the properties of these dead stars.

Neutron stars are remnants of massive stars that have undergone a supernova explosion. They contain an immense amount of material compressed into a small volume, resulting in incredibly high densities. The matter in neutron stars is so compressed that even atomic and nuclear bonds break, leaving behind a dense mixture of free-floating neutrons, electrons, and protons held together by the strong nuclear force.

The composition of neutron stars, particularly the relationship between the quark core and the neutron outer layer, determines their overall behavior. The core might consist of a dense semi-liquid of quarks, while the outer layers are primarily made up of neutrons, protons, and electrons. To better understand these interior structures, theoretical models and simulations are used since there are no nearby neutron stars available for direct investigation.

In a recent study, physicists focused on the transition zone between the quark core and neutron outer layers, where the nuclear pasta formations appear. The nuclear pasta consists of clumps of neutrons immersed in a sea of quarks, shaped by the interplay of strong nuclear and electromagnetic forces. These shapes resemble various pasta forms, including clumps, tubes, rods, and bubbles.

The researchers discovered that the curvature tension, which is the resistance of a curved shape to transformations, plays a critical role in determining the survival of different pasta shapes. Tubes and bubbles can persist at higher densities than anticipated due to curvature tension, while drops and rods disintegrate relatively quickly.

The longevity and characteristics of the pasta shapes within neutron stars have significant implications for the behavior of these dead stars. For example, during kilonova explosions, differences in the depth and shapes of the neutron structures can affect the production of heavier elements on the periodic table.

The researchers plan to further investigate how kilonova explosions could provide insights into the detailed structures of neutron star interiors and the delightful variety of neutron shapes that exist. The findings shed light on the mysteries of these extreme cosmic objects and deepen our understanding of their properties.

Definitions:

– Neutron stars: The remnants of massive stars that have undergone a supernova explosion, characterized by extremely high densities.

– Nuclear pasta: Compacted structures of neutrons immersed in a sea of quarks, taking shapes resembling varieties of pasta.

– Quarks: Fundamental particles that are the building blocks of protons and neutrons.

– Strong nuclear force: The force that binds protons and neutrons together within atomic nuclei.

