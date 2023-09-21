Researchers Develop Method to Genetically Modify Individual Cells in Animals

Researchers led by Randall Platt from ETH Zurich have developed a method to genetically modify individual cells in animals. This breakthrough will allow scientists to study the effects of multiple gene changes in a single experiment. The findings of this study were published in the journal Nature.

The researchers used adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) to inform the cells of mice about which genes should be modified using CRISPR-Cas gene scissors. Each virus particle carried instructions to target and destroy a specific gene, and the mice were infected with a mixture of viruses with different gene destruction instructions. By doing this, the researchers were able to switch off different genes in the cells of the brain.

The team focused on 29 genes in the chromosomal region responsible for 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, a rare genetic disorder in humans. They modified each of these genes in individual cells and analyzed the RNA profiles of the brain cells. Through this analysis, they discovered that three genes were primarily responsible for the dysfunction of brain cells. They also found patterns in the cells reminiscent of schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorders. One of the three genes was already known, but the other two had not been previously studied in this context.

This method allows scientists to study complex diseases and their genetic causes directly in fully grown animals. Understanding which genes are involved in a disease can help in the development of targeted therapies to compensate for abnormal activity. The advantage of this method is that it can be performed in living organisms, where cells behave differently compared to cells in culture. Additionally, the AAVs can be injected into the animals’ bloodstreams, making it a convenient and versatile approach.

This research opens up new possibilities for studying the impact of genetic changes on diseases and provides valuable insights into the mechanisms underlying certain disorders. Further studies using this method could lead to the development of more effective treatments for various genetic conditions.

Sources:

– Nature journal: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-04390-3