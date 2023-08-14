India’s First Solar Mission Aditya-L1 Reaches Spaceport in Sriharikota

India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1, is set to be launched by the end of August or early September, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The spacecraft, which is a space-based Indian observatory designed to study the Sun, has arrived at the spaceport in Sriharikota.

The Aditya-L1 mission aims to study various properties of the Sun, including the dynamics and origins of coronal mass ejections. It will be positioned at L1, the first Lagrange point of the Earth-Sun system, which allows it to orbit the Sun at a nearly constant distance from Earth without being eclipsed by the planet. This unique positioning will ensure that the spacecraft is always in the same direction as the Sun, regardless of Earth’s rotation.

Due to its constantly changing position relative to Earth, no single ground station will always be in direct communication with Aditya-L1. Therefore, ISRO plans to use a global station network, similar to the one used by the European Space Agency (ESA), to exchange data and commands with the spacecraft as frequently as possible.

Aditya-L1 will be placed approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth in a halo orbit around the L1 point. This positioning will provide significant advantages in observing solar activities and their impact on space weather in real time. The spacecraft is equipped with seven payloads, including electromagnetic and particle detectors, which will observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and corona of the Sun.

The data collected by Aditya-L1’s payloads will provide valuable insights into various solar phenomena, such as coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, pre-flare and flare activities, and the dynamics of space weather. These findings will contribute to a better understanding of the Sun and its effects on our planet.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has expressed confidence in the mission’s launch by the end of August, and additional payload tests have been recommended to ensure its success. With the recent launch of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is progressing smoothly in its efforts to prepare the launch vehicle, PSLV, for the Aditya-L1 mission.