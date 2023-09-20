Foreign Bodies: Exploring Pandemics and Vaccines Through History

In Simon Schama’s latest book, “Foreign Bodies,” he delves into the world of pandemics past and present, highlighting the lessons we have learned, as well as those we still need to grasp. The book primarily focuses on the life and work of Waldemar Mordechai Wolff Haffkine, a scientist who developed homemade vaccines to combat cholera and bubonic plague in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Schama’s writing takes readers on a captivating journey through Haffkine’s life, from his early experiences defending his community against Russian pogroms to his training at the prestigious Pasteur Institute in France. It was Haffkine’s vaccine that brought him to India in 1893, where he witnessed its remarkable success in combating cholera. Later, he would achieve even greater triumph with a vaccine to eradicate bubonic plague.

The author describes with enthralling detail the meticulous process Haffkine used to create the plague vaccine, from extracting fluids to culturing the bacilli in goat broth. Despite Haffkine’s significant contributions to public health in India, British colonial authorities eventually grew weary of him. They had relied on more aggressive measures, such as destroying villages and evicting natives, which often proved ineffective. The success of a foreigner like Haffkine was a blow to their pride, leading to his eventual departure from India.

While Schama includes some tangential excursions and additional stories, his admiration for Haffkine shines through. The book concludes with a supportive note for Anthony Fauci and a surprising reflection on the role of the horseshoe crab’s blue blood in vaccine production.

Schama’s work raises important questions about the power of science in combating pandemics and the role of humans in their own destruction. Despite our advancements, the author argues that it is our own actions, such as nuclear weapons and climate change, that pose a greater threat to humanity.

“Foreign Bodies” serves as a testament to the remarkable life and achievements of Waldemar Mordechai Wolff Haffkine. Through this biography, Simon Schama highlights the immense impact that individual scientists can have in the face of global health crises.

