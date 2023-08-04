The Last Antares Rocket Launch Signals Shift in Northrop Grumman’s Resupply Missions to the Space Coast

Northrop Grumman’s latest version of the Antares rocket, launched from Virginia, will be its last for the time being as the company shifts its resupply missions to the International Space Station (ISS) to the Space Coast later this year. The Cygnus spacecraft, named S.S Laurel Clark in honor of the late NASA astronaut, carried over 8,200 pounds of science experiments and supplies for an ISS rendezvous.

This launch marks the 20th time that a Cygnus spacecraft has flown during a 10-year period, launching from Antares rockets and delivering more than 130,000 pounds of supplies during its missions. However, this recent launch also signifies the final supply of Russian-made RD-181 engines used on the rocket’s first stage. Due to federal regulations and supply chain issues related to the war in Ukraine, Northrop Grumman announced its partnership with Firefly Aerospace to develop a new version of the Antares rocket.

The American-made redesign won’t be available until at least 2025, so Northrop Grumman made an agreement to send its Cygnus spacecraft on future missions using SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets from Florida. The first flight is expected to take place in December, utilizing SpaceX’s upgraded Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Northrop Grumman has at least two more resupply launches planned with SpaceX in 2024, and potentially more through 2025. Unlike SpaceX’s and Sierra Space’s options, the Cygnus spacecraft burns up on reentry into Earth’s atmosphere after completing its mission on the ISS. However, it has the capability to boost the station’s orbital altitude when attached, which NASA continues to test.

The primary reason for Northrop Grumman’s search for an American-made solution was the rocket engine issues it faced, allowing for competition in Department of Defense missions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine affected the timeline. Other U.S.-based launch providers have already been transitioning to non-Russian rocket engines to comply with congressional requirements.

The new Antares 330 will use engines from Firefly and Northrop Grumman will provide the avionics, software, and upper-stage rocket structure and engine. The new rocket will also have an increased launch capacity compared to its predecessor.

Overall, Northrop Grumman’s shift to the Space Coast and the partnership with Firefly Aerospace demonstrate a significant change in their resupply missions to the ISS, ensuring a continued supply of essential cargo for the astronauts on board.