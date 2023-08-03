Northrop Grumman Plans Upgrades to Cygnus Cargo Vehicle for Space Station Support

Northrop Grumman is working on upgrades to its Cygnus cargo vehicle to enhance its capabilities and support the International Space Station (ISS) and future commercial space stations. The planned enhancements were discussed at the International Space Station Research and Development Conference.

One of the major upgrades is an increased payload capacity. The current version of Cygnus can carry about 3,750 kilograms of pressurized cargo to the ISS. However, the upgraded version, known as “Mission B,” is being developed to increase that capacity to 5,000 kilograms. The payload module of the spacecraft will be stretched by 1.5 meters to accommodate the additional cargo. The first flight of the upgraded Cygnus is anticipated to take place during the NG-23 cargo mission in mid-2025.

Another potential change is how Cygnus attaches to the space station. Currently, the spacecraft is berthed to the ISS by the Canadarm2 robotic arm, unlike SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, which actively docks to the station. Docking is a focus for commercial space stations, as not all of them may have suitable robotic arms.

In addition to its cargo delivery capabilities, Northrop Grumman is also emphasizing Cygnus’ ability to reboost the orbit of the ISS and potential future stations. Reboost maneuvers have been previously tested on Cygnus missions and will be demonstrated again on the NG-19 Cygnus, which recently launched.

Northrop Grumman is leveraging the Cygnus spacecraft for its proposed commercial space station, as well as offering it to other companies working on commercial space stations. The company is in discussions with potential providers to determine what services Cygnus can offer that may not be needed for commercial stations, as well as new services it could provide to future space stations.

Cygnus made its first flight to the ISS in September 2013 and has since flown on multiple missions. Northrop Grumman is considering doubling the current production rate of two Cygnus vehicles per year to meet the needs of commercial space stations.