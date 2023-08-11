Upcoming Opportunities to Spot Starlink Satellites in North Texas

While stars may not be visible in the North Texas night sky, there is still plenty to look for after the sun sets. A parade of lights that can be seen crossing the sky belongs to hundreds of small satellites that bring internet access to the world.

North Texas residents have previously witnessed these satellites, mistaking them for UFOs. The satellites belong to SpaceX’s Starlink constellation, which currently consists of 4,519 satellites. As of Monday, 15 more satellites have been launched into orbit. These satellites are placed approximately 340 miles above the Earth’s surface in a low earth orbit. Under the right conditions, they create a train of lights as they move across the night sky.

Starlink satellites are visible shortly after sundown and before sunrise. They are situated in an orbit high enough to reflect sunlight, providing average visibility throughout the weekend. Each sighting typically lasts for five to six minutes.

On Friday morning at around 5:50 a.m. CT, you can look west to northeast, approximately 22 degrees off the horizon up to about 69 degrees.

In the evening on Friday, from 9:56 p.m. CT, look northwest to northeast, between 10 degrees and 43 degrees off the horizon.

Saturday morning presents a few opportunities to spot the satellites. At 5:03 a.m. CT, look east to northeast, about 10 degrees to 68 degrees off the horizon. At 5:09 a.m. CT, look north to northeast, approximately 10 degrees to 37 degrees off the horizon. At 5:27 a.m., observe the south to northeast direction, ranging from about 54 degrees to 64 degrees above the horizon.

Saturday night, starting at 9:19 p.m. CT, you can look northwest to east, between 10 degrees to 38 degrees off the horizon.

SpaceX plans to launch even more Starlink satellites, with permission requested to launch up to 42,000 in the future. Initially, astronomers expressed concern about the satellites interfering with their observations. To address this, SpaceX developed VisorSat, which reduces the reflection of sunlight with a sunshade.

Depending on the specific Starlink satellites overhead, you may or may not see them on any given night. However, when they are visible, they create a distinct trail of bright, white lights moving across the sky at a significant pace. The brightness may vary as the satellites come and go, due to changes in direct sunlight as they traverse the sky.