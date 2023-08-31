Anomalous Exoplanet Discovered: A Neptune-sized Planet with Unusual Mass

A team of international researchers has identified an exoplanet that challenges existing models of planet formation. Named TOI-1853 b, this planet is roughly the size of Neptune but four times more massive. Its unusually high density suggests that it could be either mostly solid or possess a deep ocean capable of submerging entire planets. While the scientists present two theories on its formation, neither seems highly probable.

TOI-1853 b was initially detected as an object of interest by the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). It orbits a star about 0.8 times the mass of our Sun and completes a full orbit every 1.24 days. By analyzing the distance at which the planet orbits, the size of the star, and the amount of light blocked by the planet, the researchers estimated its size to be approximately 3.5 times that of Earth’s radius, making it slightly smaller than Neptune.

What makes TOI-1853 b stand out is its combination of size and proximity to the star. It resides in the “hot Neptune desert,” where intense radiation from the star typically strips away a planet’s atmosphere, leaving behind a rocky core or a super-Earth. However, TOI-1853 b’s mass is estimated to be 73 times that of Earth or over four times that of Neptune, indicating a composition vastly different from typical Neptune-like exoplanets found in this region.

To determine the planet’s mass, the researchers tracked the movement of the star using ground-based observatories. The gravitational pull of TOI-1853 b caused an acceleration in the star’s motion during its orbit, allowing for a mass estimation. This revealed that the planet has a considerable amount of mass, further supporting its status as a peculiar outlier.

TOI-1853 b occupies a previously unpopulated region in the mass-orbital distance space of “hot planets,” known as the driest area of the hot Neptune desert. Its anomalous characteristics pose a challenge to current models of planet formation and leave scientists searching for alternative explanations.

