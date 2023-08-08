Record Low Sea Ice in Antarctic Region due to Climate Change

Sea ice in the Antarctic region has reached a record low this year as a consequence of rising global temperatures, according to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science. Last year, the minimum summer ice cover fell below 2 million square kilometers for the first time since satellite monitoring began in 1978, and it further decreased to a new low in February. This year’s sea ice minimum is 20% lower than the average of the last 40 years. The impact of climate change on Antarctica and the surrounding ocean has been uncertain, but recent evidence shows that extreme events such as heatwaves, ice shelf collapses, and declines in sea ice are increasing in size and frequency. The study warns that these changes may have irreversible consequences for future generations.

Scientists emphasize that recovering from this damage will require decades, if not centuries, as there is no quick fix for replacing the lost ice. The vulnerability of Antarctica to extreme events has been exacerbated by global warming resulting from the burning of fossil fuels, and this situation is predicted to worsen in the future. In 2016, an “atmospheric river” originating from Australia caused unprecedented temperatures up to 38.5 degrees Celsius above normal in Antarctica. The study suggests that if this temperature increase had occurred during the Antarctic summer instead of winter, it would have triggered melting on the surface of the East Antarctic ice sheet. Scientists are deeply concerned about the increasing intensity and frequency of extreme events and their cascading effects on other areas.

The precise impact of climate change on Antarctic ice thickness has been difficult to measure, but the decline in sea ice provides evidence that extreme events are expected to intensify as global temperatures continue to rise. The study emphasizes the fragility of Antarctica as an environment and highlights the urgent need for measures to mitigate the effects of climate change.