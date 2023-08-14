No longer ships passing in the night: Manipulating electromagnetic waves for head-on collisions

A research team at the Advanced Science Research Center at the CUNY Graduate Center (CUNY ASRC) has discovered a method to manipulate photons, enabling them to collide and interact in new ways. This breakthrough, detailed in Nature Physics, has implications for advancements in telecommunications, optical computing, and energy applications.

The research, led by Andrea Alù, Distinguished Professor and Einstein Professor of Physics at The City University of New York Graduate Center, builds on previous experiments demonstrating the manipulation of metamaterials using abrupt time variations of their electromagnetic properties. These variations allow for unique wave propagation not naturally found in nature.

By creating tailored metamaterials known as time interfaces, the researchers were able to make electromagnetic waves collide as if they were massive objects, contrary to the typical behavior of passing through each other without interaction. The team could control whether the waves exchanged, gained, or lost energy during these collisions.

The inspiration for this work stemmed from the question of whether it was possible to counteract and erase unwanted mechanical waves, such as tsunamis or seismic waves, by introducing a similar wave to collide against it. While impossible with conventional wave physics, the researchers demonstrated this concept for electromagnetic waves using temporal metamaterials.

Additionally, the team proposed and demonstrated the ability to shape electromagnetic pulses by colliding them against each other. This technique allows for precise sculpting of pulses by utilizing an additional signal as a mold. Currently demonstrated at radio frequencies, the researchers aim to expand this ability to higher frequencies.

The development of methods to control the interaction and shaping of electromagnetic waves has broad potential applications in wireless communications, imaging, computing, and energy harvesting technologies.

