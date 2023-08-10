Cosmologist Nick Kaiser Passes Away at 68

Nick Kaiser, a renowned cosmologist, has passed away at the age of 68 due to heart failure. Between 1984 and 1992, Kaiser developed several groundbreaking ideas that revolutionized the field of astronomy in mapping the large-scale distribution of dark matter in the universe.

Kaiser’s research focused on understanding the structure of the universe on a grand scale. He discovered that galaxies, including our very own Milky Way, are grouped together in superclusters that span over 100 million light years. This clustering pattern is believed to be the result of primordial fluctuations that collapsed under gravity, leading to the formation of galaxies, stars, and planets. However, these visible galaxies are embedded in invisible dark matter, which exerts a dominant gravitational force. This dark matter pulls in gas, allowing it to form into the visible stars of galaxies.

In 1984, Kaiser made a significant breakthrough by solving the mystery of biased clustering. Different classes of galaxies exhibited different levels of cosmic inhomogeneity, suggesting varying degrees of clumping in the overall mass distribution. Kaiser explained this by drawing on statistical tools created for analyzing noise in telephone systems. He demonstrated that peaks in a random noise field have a stronger correlation than the entire field itself. In the case of dark matter clumps, this meant that they tend to be found near each other. This understanding allowed researchers to link the clustering of different galaxies to the same underlying clumps of dark matter.

Kaiser went on to develop a unique method for directly studying the distribution of dark matter. In 1987, he introduced the concept of “redshift-space distortions” by observing changes in the cosmological redshift resulting from the universe’s expansion and Doppler shifts caused by the motion of matter clumps. By studying how these distortions stretch the map of superclusters along the line of sight, Kaiser demonstrated that peculiar velocities could be measured to determine the total density of the universe.

Additionally, Kaiser explored the technique of gravitational lensing, which involves observing the distortion of background galaxies as their light passes massive foreground galaxies. In 1992, he analyzed “weak lensing” statistics, which revealed the effects of dark matter through small image distortions. This work established the foundation for an entire field of cosmology and has since been utilized in numerous surveys and space observatories, including the Euclid satellite mission.

Kaiser’s contributions extended beyond theoretical research. He led the development of the PanSTARRS survey telescope in Hawaii from 2000 to 2008. The telescope’s wide field of view has not only contributed significantly to cosmology but also played a vital role in studying the solar system and detecting potential “killer asteroids” that pose a threat to Earth.

Nick Kaiser’s achievements and visionary ideas have left an indelible mark on the field of cosmology. His work continues to shape our understanding of the universe, and his legacy lives on through ongoing research and exploration.