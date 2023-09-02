Newly Discovered Comet Nishimura Generating Excitement in the Astronomy Community

A recently discovered comet named Nishimura, after the Japanese amateur astronomer who found it, is capturing the attention of both NASA and skywatchers worldwide. Detected by Hideo Nishimura using a standard digital camera on August 11, this celestial body is currently not visible to the naked eye. However, NASA has observed an increase in its brightness since its discovery, leading astronomers to predict that it may become visible without the aid of telescopes or binoculars in early September.

NASA has also tracked the trajectory of the comet through the inner solar system. As it approaches the Sun, the comet is likely to intensify, potentially making it easier to spot. However, its proximity to the Sun means that the best viewing times will be during sunrise or sunset, when the Sun’s glare is least obstructive.

The comet is currently visible in the constellation Cancer in the predawn sky until about September 7. After that, it will move closer to the Sun and become less visible due to the Sun’s intense glare. Skywatchers in the Northern Hemisphere may need the assistance of telescopes or binoculars to spot the comet.

One significant event for Nishimura is its perihelion, which will occur on September 17. At this point, the comet will be approximately 0.22 AU (astronomical units) from the Sun, just over one-fifth of the distance between Earth and the Sun. Nishimura, a long-period comet, takes around 435 years to complete a single orbit around the Sun.

Given that the comet will pass closer to the Sun than Mercury, there is a possibility that its nucleus could disintegrate due to the intense solar heat. Therefore, those fortunate enough to catch a glimpse of Nishimura should keep this in mind.

