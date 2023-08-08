Discovery of Infant Hip Bone Raises Questions About Early Lineages of Homo sapiens

Researchers have uncovered a hip bone belonging to a modern human baby among the remains of Neanderthals in a cave in France. This discovery suggests the possibility of a previously unknown early lineage of Homo sapiens. The cave, known as Grotte du Renne, is a significant Paleolithic site in Europe and is believed to have been inhabited during the transition from Neanderthals to modern humans.

The cave has yielded numerous stone tools from the Châtelperronian techno-cultural complex. However, the debate regarding which species invented this industry remains unresolved. Some believe it was the work of Neanderthals, while others suggest it was anatomically modern humans. Another theory proposes a collaboration between the two hominids.

The recent analysis of the pelvis found in the cave sheds new light on this ongoing debate. When comparing the specimen to known infant Neanderthal hip bones and those of modern human neonates, researchers have observed significant shape differences. While the ancient hip bone closely resembles the morphology of anatomically modern humans, it also exhibits some variations not seen in modern human infants.

The researchers argue that this hip bone belongs to an early lineage of modern humans that coexisted with Neanderthals during the transition from the Middle to the Upper Paleolithic, around 41,000 to 45,000 years ago. Furthermore, the presence of these ancient modern humans in Grotte du Renne suggests a possible coexistence with Neanderthals during the emergence of the Châtelperronian industry.

This finding implies that the development of the Châtelperronian may have resulted from a cultural exchange or the blending of populations between Neanderthals and modern humans. It is possible that Neanderthals adapted their technologies after observing their modern human neighbors, leading to a hybrid industry that became prevalent in parts of Europe until the extinction of Neanderthals.

This research, which highlights the discovery of the infant hip bone, has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.