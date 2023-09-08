CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Newly Discovered Comet Nishimura to be Visible Next Week

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Newly Discovered Comet Nishimura to be Visible Next Week

A newly discovered comet named Comet Nishimura will be visible as it flies by Earth next week. Japanese space photographer Hideo Nishimura first observed the comet in early August. Since then, it has increased in brightness as it travels through the inner solar system in an orbit around the sun. The comet will make its closest approach to Earth on Tuesday, coming within 78 million miles. It will also pass close to the sun on September 17.

Comet Nishimura completes one orbit about every 430 to 440 years. The last time it passed close to the sun was around the year 1590. However, it is not known if it was visible to the naked eye back then. The comet is barely bright enough to be visible and will be moving close to the horizon, so binoculars are recommended for viewing. Dark skies away from city lights provide optimal conditions.

For those in the Northern Hemisphere, it is recommended to find a clear view of the east-northeast horizon about half an hour before morning twilight. The closer the comet is to the sun and the horizon, the more difficult it will be to see. The comet will pass between Earth and the sun on Wednesday, and it may not be visible in the evening sky unless it becomes significantly brighter than expected.

Given the close proximity of the comet to the sun, there is a possibility that the intense heat might destroy it. However, experts expect it to survive, as it has already survived at least one previous close approach to the sun. If it does survive, it will pass over to the far side of the sun from Earth in early October, and then reemerge into the Southern Hemisphere’s morning sky in November.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

Asteroid Sample from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission to Return to Earth

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

NASA’s Swift Observatory Discovers Recurring Black Hole Feeding On Sun-like Star

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Scientists Discover Fossil Evidence of Stable Colonization of Deep Sea by Irregular Sea Urchins

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Making the Most of It: Garena Free Fire MAX Redemption Codes on September 9, 2023

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

YouTube Tests New Feature to Highlight ‘Subscribe’ Button in Videos

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Introducing the OPPO A2 Pro 5G: Renderings and Specifications

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Enhancing the Gaming Experience with BGMI Redeem Codes: A Guide

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments