The Belle II Pixel Detector: A Milestone in Particle Physics Research

The Belle II cooperation project at Japan’s KEK research center has achieved a major milestone in its quest to uncover new phenomena in particle physics. The international experiment has successfully installed a new pixel detector, which will aid in deciphering the signals generated by certain particle decays. These signals may provide insights into the matter-antimatter asymmetry observed in the universe.

The Belle II project, based at the SuperKEKB accelerator at KEK, brings together researchers from around the world to explore unanswered questions about the universe. With the participation of over 1,200 members, the collaboration aims to identify new phenomena and particles that go beyond the current Standard Model of particle physics.

The installation of the pixel detector marks the completion of a long journey for the device. Starting in Munich, its components traveled across Germany, passing through institutes such as the University of Bonn, before being assembled at DESY in Hamburg. Finally, the detector made its way to Japan, specifically to the SuperKEKB electron-positron collider.

The transportation process presented challenges due to the detector’s sensitivity. To ensure its safety, a specially designed case was used to protect it from vibrations, and it even had its own seat in business class during air travel.

The installation in Japan was carried out by a team from the University of Bonn, who successfully completed the task without significant difficulties. Now, the next step is to put the detector into operation and start recording collision data by early 2024.

The pixel detector is of great importance to the Belle II experiment’s physics objectives. It plays a crucial role in accurately measuring the lifetimes of heavy quarks, allowing researchers to investigate the violation of charge-parity symmetry, one of nature’s fundamental symmetries. Understanding this violation is essential to explaining the predominance of matter in the universe.

Due to the low energy of heavy quark decay products, the pixel detector had to be lightweight and delicately placed near the collision point. It is composed of 20 ultra-thin silicon strips, each only 75 micrometers thick.

The successful installation has made Belle II equipped with the world’s thinnest pixel detector. The innovative DEPFET sensor technology used in the detector can generate high-resolution images of decaying heavy quarks at a rate of up to 50,000 per second. This advanced detector also holds potential for other applications, including X-ray satellite missions, the search for sterile neutrinos or dark matter, and medical imaging.

With the pixel detector in place, Belle II is poised to make significant contributions to our understanding of particle physics and the mysteries of the universe.