Scientists Make Significant Advance in Developing Alternative Materials for High-Speed Memory Chips

Scientists led by Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have made a significant advance in developing alternative materials for high-speed memory chips. These materials, known as antiferromagnets, have the potential to bypass the limitations of existing materials and make computer memory chips more energy-efficient.

Computer data is stored as a code of 1s and 0s, and current methods allow data to be “written” onto antiferromagnets to represent these numbers. However, reading this data has been a challenge because there were no practical methods to decipher the coded numbers.

Now, researchers led by Associate Professor Gao Weibo from NTU’s School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences have found a solution. By passing a current through antiferromagnets at ultra-low temperatures, a unique voltage was measured across them. Depending on the polarity of this voltage, the researchers were able to determine if the antiferromagnets were coded as 1 or 0, effectively allowing the stored data to be read.

This breakthrough has significant implications for the future of computer memory. Memory chips made with antiferromagnets are expected to be faster and more efficient than those made from traditional magnetic materials. They can change between the 1 and 0 states about 100 times faster, making them ideal for resource-intensive computing tasks.

The research findings have been published online in Nature and are part of the NTU 2025 strategic plan on interdisciplinary research. The study involved contributions from researchers at Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science, Japan’s National Institute for Materials Science, and China’s Chongqing University.

The use of ferromagnetic materials for computer memory chips has been a traditional approach, but they are susceptible to disruptions from external magnetic fields, which can corrupt or destroy the stored data. Antiferromagnets, on the other hand, do not produce magnetic fields and are less susceptible to disruptions. This makes them a promising alternative for high-speed memory chips.

In conclusion, the breakthrough in reading data stored in antiferromagnets brings us a step closer to developing more efficient and reliable high-speed memory chips for computers.