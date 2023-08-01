“Unnatural” Amino Acids Created with New Method, Opens Doors for Therapies and Organic Chemistry

Scientists from the University of Pittsburgh have developed a groundbreaking method for creating “unnatural” amino acids. These amino acids have the potential to be used in protein-based therapies and expand the possibilities of organic chemistry.

Proteins in the human body are composed of 20 building blocks called amino acids. The new method allows for the creation of amino acids that have different configurations than those found in nature. By altering a single part of a protein, researchers can change its shape and function, opening up possibilities for novel therapies such as antibiotics or immunosuppressants.

Creating these molecules in the lab has previously been a complex and time-consuming process. The new method simplifies the process and offers chemists more control over how groups of atoms are positioned in the molecule. It utilizes a PLP enzyme in a unique way, pairing it with a light-sensitive molecular catalyst to achieve unprecedented results.

Unlike traditional enzymes that only speed up known chemical processes, this modified enzyme enables a completely new reaction. The collaboration between the University of Pittsburgh and the University of California, Santa Barbara has been ongoing since 2014, with the goal of understanding the intricate steps of the reaction and its mechanisms.

Computer simulations played a crucial role in deciphering the reaction and understanding its inner workings. The researchers utilized powerful supercomputers at the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Research Computing to perform complex simulations. Although there are still unanswered questions, this study marks the first step towards harnessing this groundbreaking reaction for a variety of applications in chemistry and medicine.

The potential applications of this research are vast, as it opens the door to creating a wide range of unnatural amino acids. With further understanding of the unique reaction, it may be possible to develop new chemical tools, medicines, and more.

Overall, the discovery of this unprecedented method for creating unnatural amino acids has the potential to revolutionize protein-based therapies and expand the boundaries of organic chemistry.