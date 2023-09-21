New Type I Supernova discovered in Galaxy Cluster using JWST

An international team of astronomers has made an exciting discovery using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). They have observed the galaxy cluster PLCK G165.7+67.0 and detected a new Type I supernova in its vicinity. This finding has been published in a paper on the pre-print server arXiv.

Supernovae (SNe) are powerful and luminous explosions that provide valuable insights into the evolution of stars and galaxies. They can be classified into two broad categories: Type I (no hydrogen in their spectra) and Type II (with hydrogen spectral lines). Type Ia supernovae (SN Ia) are specifically found in binary systems where one of the stars is a white dwarf.

The team of astronomers, led by Brenda L. Frye of the Steward Observatory in Tucson, Arizona, observed the galaxy cluster PLCK G165.7+67.0 (or G165 for short) at a redshift of 0.35. During these observations, they discovered a supernova labeled “SN H0pe” with a redshift of 1.78. The supernova was detected using JWST’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam).

The unique aspect of this discovery is that SN H0pe is lensed into three different locations due to gravitational lensing by G165. This offers an opportunity to determine Hubble’s constant by measuring the time delays between the multiple images of the supernova. Further analysis confirmed that SN H0pe is indeed a Type Ia supernova.

The observations also provided insights into the host galaxy Arc 2, which has a stellar mass of approximately 500 billion solar masses. The results suggest that Arc 2 completed a star formation episode around one billion years ago and is currently surrounded by star-forming satellite dwarf galaxies.

Additionally, JWST observations revealed that G165 has a mass of approximately 260 trillion solar masses and exhibits a velocity offset of the brightest cluster galaxy (BCG) from the systemic redshift of the cluster.

The team of astronomers is continuing to investigate the properties of SN H0pe, and more results will be published in an upcoming research paper.

Source: Brenda L. Frye et al, The JWST Discovery of the Triply-imaged Type Ia “Supernova H0pe” and Observations of the Galaxy Cluster PLCK G165.7+67.0, arXiv (2023). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2309.07326

Citation:

New Type I supernova discovered with JWST (2023, September 21). Retrieved 21 September 2023 from phys.org/news/2023-09-supernova-jwst.html