Science

Ancient Dinosaur Footprints Uncovered by Texas Drought

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 31, 2023
A severe drought in Texas has revealed prehistoric dinosaur footprints in a dried riverbed at Dinosaur Valley State Park. The tracks, which belong to two different species of dinosaurs, date back 113 million years. Typically, the tracks are covered with water and sediment from the Paluxy River and are not visible. However, the drought has exposed approximately 75 new dinosaur tracks in the dried riverbed.

Dinosaur Valley State Park is known for its dinosaur tracks, but this is the second consecutive year that new tracks have been uncovered due to the drought. Last year, the county experienced an exceptional drought. The recent drought has allowed volunteer researchers to identify and study the new dinosaur tracks.

Videos posted on social media by the park show volunteers carefully removing dried silt and dirt to reveal the hidden prints. The footprints were made in sediment, which eventually hardened into limestone. The tracks include three-toed prints likely belonging to an Acrocanthosaurus, a predator similar to a Tyrannosaurus rex. The second set of tracks likely came from a long-necked Sauropodseiden, the official state dinosaur of Texas.

The discovery of these dinosaur tracks provides valuable insights into the day-to-day lives of dinosaurs, such as their posture, speed, and whether they traveled in herds. Researchers at the park take detailed measurements, photographs, and molds of the tracks before reburial to preserve them for future study.

The tracks will erode over time, but the work done by the researchers at Dinosaur Valley State Park helps to preserve these pieces of history. The dinosaur tracks excavated from the Paluxy River in 1938 are on display at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Sources: Dinosaur Valley State Park, U.S. Drought Monitor, American Museum of Natural History

