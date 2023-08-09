New Technique Measures Structured Light in a Single Shot

Structured light waves with spiral phase fronts carry orbital angular momentum (OAM), which is important in various advanced technologies like communication, imaging, and quantum information processing. However, determining the exact structure of these special light beams has proven to be tricky.

Interferometry, a technique that uses the interference of light fields, can be used to extract information about the OAM spectrum using a camera. However, this measurement technique encounters additional crosstalk known as “signal-signal beat interference” (SSBI), which makes it difficult to retrieve the desired information.

In a recent breakthrough, researchers from Sun Yat-sen University and École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) used a powerful mathematical tool called the Kramers-Kronig (KK) relation to solve this problem. They applied the KK approach to untangle the complex helical light pattern from the camera’s intensity-only measurements for single-shot retrieval in simple on-axis interferometry. This approach enabled them to investigate various OAM fields, including Talbot self-imaged petals and fractional OAM modes.

The new technique has the potential to advance technologies that rely on structured light patterns. It offers a simpler, faster, and cost-effective measurement method compared to conventional on-axis interferometry. This breakthrough opens up possibilities for real-time measurement of structured light fields using a camera snapshot.

This development provides scientists with a powerful means to unlock the secrets of structured light waves with OAM and has the potential to revolutionize various technologies in the future.