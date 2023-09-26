The Formation of a New Supercontinent Could Wipe Out Mammals in 250 Million Years

Researchers from the University of Bristol predict that the formation of a new supercontinent, Pangea Ultima, in approximately 250 million years could have dire consequences for humans and other mammals. Using the first-ever supercomputer climate models of the distant future, scientists simulated temperature, wind, rain, and humidity trends for the supercontinent.

The results revealed that the climate would become extremely hot, dry, and uninhabitable for mammals that are not adapted to cope with prolonged exposure to excessive heat. The formation of Pangea Ultima would lead to more frequent volcanic eruptions, releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and further warming the planet. Additionally, the increased brightness of the sun would emit more energy, exacerbating the temperature rise.

Alexander Farnsworth, the lead author of the paper, explained that the newly-formed supercontinent would create a triple threat, including the continentality effect, a hotter sun, and increased levels of CO2 in the atmosphere. Daily temperatures of 40 to 50 degrees Celsius (104 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit) and high humidity levels would make it impossible for humans and many other species to survive. The extreme heat would also result in a lack of food and water sources for mammals.

While there is uncertainty when predicting events so far into the future, the research paints a very bleak picture, with only 8% to 16% of the supercontinent’s land potentially habitable for mammals. If humans continue to burn fossil fuels, carbon dioxide levels could double much sooner than anticipated.

The authors caution against complacency in addressing the current climate crisis since human-caused climate change is already causing millions of deaths worldwide each year. They emphasize the urgent need to achieve net-zero emissions to mitigate the devastating effects of climate change.

A major UN-backed report published last year warned that climate change is on track to transform life on Earth, leading to the inability of billions of people and species to adapt unless global warming is significantly slowed. The urgency to limit global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is crucial in avoiding catastrophic changes that could rapidly alter life as we know it.

Source: CNN