Thawing Arctic Permafrost may Release Time-Traveling Pathogens, Study Finds

Scientists have warned that as the climate warms, thawing Arctic permafrost could release ancient pathogens that pose a risk to modern ecosystems. Permafrost is a layer of frozen ground found in high-latitude areas, containing dormant microbes. However, as the planet warms, these pathogens may become active again.

To understand the potential ecological effects, a team of international researchers conducted a study using digital modeling. They tracked the interactions between an ancient virus and modern bacteria. The study found that about 1% of the ancient viruses caused major disruptions to the bacterial community. The virus either increased or decreased species diversity, throwing the ecosystem off-balance.

The researchers used a software called Avida to simulate the infiltration of pathogens into an ecosystem. Through reproduction and genetic diversity, the ecosystem became more complex. However, when the virus entered the environment, it leached off suitable bacterial hosts, causing the hosts to die.

Lead author Giovanni Strona and coauthor Corey Bradshaw emphasized that this study adds another layer of concern to the risks of a warming climate, but it does not mean that one-third of humans and other organisms will be at risk of dying from reawakened viral diseases.

This study builds on previous research on permafrost melt and the release of pathogens. In 2014 and 2015, Professor Jean-Michel Claverie revived viruses from permafrost, proving that ancient microbes can still be infectious. Based on this assumption, Bradshaw and Strona designed a simulation to quantify the consequences of these pathogens.

While 1% may seem low, the researchers highlighted that 4 sextillion cells escape from permafrost annually. The viruses within permafrost can be likened to invasive species, as they have the potential to disrupt ecosystems.

During successful invasion events, the study found a 32% loss of species diversity, indicating a loss in bacterial diversity within the ecosystem. The effects of the viruses on the ecosystem were catastrophic, as the remaining species had to compete for limited resources.

This study highlights the need for further research and understanding of the potential risks posed by thawing Arctic permafrost and the release of ancient pathogens. It serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing climate change to mitigate its impact on global ecosystems.