Rapid Passage of Magnetic Water Molecules into Cells

A research team from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Weizmann Institute, and IST Austria has discovered that nuclear spin has a significant influence on biological processes. This finding challenges previous assumptions and opens up possibilities for advancements in biotechnology and quantum biology.

The study focused on stable oxygen isotopes (16O, 17O, 18O) and their behavior in chiral environments. It was found that nuclear spin has a notable effect on oxygen dynamics, particularly in its transport. This discovery has potential implications for controlled isotope separation and could revolutionize nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) technology.

Professor Yossi Paltiel, the lead researcher, expressed excitement about the significance of these findings. He emphasized that nuclear spin plays a crucial role in biological processes and suggests that manipulating it could lead to groundbreaking applications in biotechnology and quantum biology. This could potentially revolutionize processes related to isotopic fractionation and unlock new possibilities in fields like NMR.

The study also highlights the connection between quantum effects and biological processes. Quantum effects have been observed in bird navigation and the efficient use of sunlight for energy in plants. The interaction between chirality (molecules with a specific shape) and quantum mechanics was found to be mediated by molecular spin, leading to Chiral Induced Spin Selectivity (CISS).

The researchers conducted experiments with water particles of different spins to investigate the influence of spin on larger particles involved in biological transport. The results showed that spin affects how water behaves in cells, entering at different speeds and reacting uniquely when chiral molecules are involved.

Understanding and controlling spin could have significant implications for the functioning of living things. It may also contribute to advancements in medical imaging and the development of new treatments for illnesses. The collaborative research involved scientists from various institutions, including the Institute of Earth Sciences and Life Sciences and the Department of Applied Physics at Hebrew University.