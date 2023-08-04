About 55 Million Years Ago, the Atlantic Ocean Formed

Around 55 million years ago, the Atlantic Ocean was born as the continents of Europe and America began to move apart. As a result, the Earth’s crust between them ruptured, releasing large volumes of magma. This phenomenon, known as rift volcanism, led to the formation of large igneous provinces (LIPs) in various parts of the world.

Among these LIPs is one that formed between Greenland and Europe, now lying several kilometers below the ocean’s surface. A recent international drilling campaign, led by researchers from the GEOMAR Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research and the University of Oslo, has collected extensive sample material from this LIP for evaluation.

In their study published in the journal Nature Geoscience, the researchers have discovered that hydrothermal vents were active at very shallow depths or even above sea level during this time. This means that much larger quantities of greenhouse gases could have entered the atmosphere than previously believed.

According to Christian Berndt, one of the researchers involved, some of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in Earth’s history took place during the Paleocene-Eocene boundary, over a period of more than a million years. This volcanic activity resulted in a warming of the world’s climate by at least 5°C and contributed to a mass extinction event known as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM). It is still not fully understood why, as most modern volcanic eruptions cause cooling by releasing aerosols into the stratosphere.

Further studies of the Karoo large igneous province in South Africa have revealed an abundance of hydrothermal vents associated with magmatic intrusions into the sedimentary basin. This has led to the hypothesis that large amounts of carbon dioxide and methane, greenhouse gases, could have entered the atmosphere through hydrothermal venting.

The research team had initially proposed drilling ancient vent systems around the North Atlantic to test this hypothesis, but it was not possible at the time due to the lack of available technology. However, as the research progressed, hydrothermal vent systems were discovered, providing more evidence to support the hypothesis.

Understanding the role of hydrothermal venting in past climate warming events can provide valuable insights into our understanding of climate change and its potential impacts on the planet.