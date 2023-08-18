The Impact of Groundwater Use on Earth’s Axis

A recent study reveals that human extraction of underground water is causing a shift in the tilt of the Earth’s axis. Between 1993 and 2010, the Earth’s tilt shifted by 31.5 inches, corresponding to global withdrawals of underground water. This phenomenon has been published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

During the study period, an estimated 2,150 gigatons of water were pumped from aquifers worldwide. To put this in perspective, this volume of water is enough to fill 860 million Olympic-sized swimming pools. The displacement of this water, much of which is used for irrigation and eventually flows into the oceans, has occurred at a faster rate than the replenishment of aquifers.

This significant depletion of groundwater has had effects beyond the shifting of the Earth’s axis. The motion of the Earth can be likened to a spinning top or a basketball on a finger with redistributed weight. This redistribution of water has caused a slight “sloshing” effect.

The implications of this finding are important in understanding the impact of groundwater use on the Earth’s pole position. The Earth’s axis, around which the planet spins, naturally undergoes some tilting, but human activities have accelerated this process. Melting glaciers, ice sheets, and water held behind dams have all contributed to these shifts.

While the shift in the Earth’s axis has been observed before, the pattern of this shift has remained a mystery until now. The new study identifies groundwater depletion as a significant factor in sea level change and the tilt of the Earth’s axis. The redistribution of groundwater has a larger impact than other climate-related causes.

Preserving groundwater supplies is essential not only to mitigate these changes but also to prevent land subsidence and ensure adequate water for drinking and farming. Organizations suggest several measures to conserve water, such as using water-efficient products, promptly repairing leaks, and opting for water-sipping plantings. By reducing our groundwater usage, we can contribute to sustainable water management and protect our planet.