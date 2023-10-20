The Missing Transitional Fossils in the Precambrian: Further Evidence Against Darwinian Evolution

The abrupt appearance of diverse animal phyla during the Cambrian Explosion has long posed a challenge to Darwinian evolution. According to this theory, complex biological novelties should have emerged gradually over time, with numerous intermediate forms. However, no transitional fossils have been found in the late Precambrian strata that preceded the Cambrian Explosion. The Ediacaran period, which encompasses the end of the Precambrian, does contain complex macro-fossils, but their relationship to the later Cambrian animal phyla remains controversial.

Charles Darwin himself acknowledged this as a grave objection to his theory, noting the lack of records from the vast primordial periods preceding the Cambrian stratum. The most common explanation for this absence is the incompleteness of the fossil record, suggesting that the animal ancestors must have existed but were not easily preserved due to their small size and soft bodies. However, this artifact hypothesis has been refuted by recent discoveries of Ediacaran fossil localities that could have allowed for the preservation of small, soft-bodied animal precursors. Instead, these localities only yielded fossil algae and a few problematic organisms.

A recent study published in Trends in Ecology and Evolution adds further evidence against the artifact hypothesis. Paleontologists led by Derek Briggs compared the fossilization processes and geology of Precambrian and Cambrian strata and found a complete absence of animals in Precambrian layers suitable for preservation. They suggest a soft maximum constraint on animal antiquity at 789 million years ago. Burgess Shale-type conditions, which have been proposed as the environment conducive to early animal preservation, have not been associated with fossil biotas dating to 789 million years ago or older.

The authors of the study imply that a Cryogenian gap in exceptionally preserved biotas may explain the abrupt appearance of animals later on. However, this interpretation seems to overlook conflicting evidence, including the absence of uncontroversial metazoan or bilaterian animals during this time. Moreover, other studies have placed the maximum constraint for the first animals at an even younger age, closer to the beginning of the Cambrian.

These findings challenge the gradualist assumptions of Darwinian evolution and contradict the dating suggested by molecular clock studies. It is important for evolutionary biologists to acknowledge and address the significant discrepancies between the empirical data and the core predictions of their theory.