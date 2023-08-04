Stephen Hawking’s Message to Save Earth Adapted into Children’s Book

Stephen Hawking’s 2018 message about the future of planet Earth has been adapted into a children’s book titled “You and the Universe.” Lucy Hawking, his daughter, collaborated with artist Xin Li to create the book, which will be released on March 26, 2024.

The book aims to bring Stephen Hawking’s work in science to life for readers of all ages. It combines his words with beautiful illustrations to spark curiosity and remind us of the uniqueness and preciousness of life on Earth. Lucy Hawking expressed her excitement about the book, stating that it will captivate young scientists and inspire them to explore the wonders of the cosmos.

Stephen Hawking, known for his studies in cosmology, spent his career researching the universe at the University of Cambridge. Despite being diagnosed with a motor neuron disease and given only two years to live, he continued his research for several decades. Hawking also advocated for disability inclusion and raised awareness about the importance of protecting Earth from human-induced climate change.

The new children’s book is based on a partnership between Hawking’s family, the European Space Agency (ESA), and composer Vangelis. It adapts words from Hawking’s book for adults, “Brief Answers to the Big Questions,” and sets them to music by Vangelis. In 2020, ESA transmitted Hawking’s message for Earth to a black hole using the Cebreros station in Madrid, and it was later released for Earth Day via YouTube.

Hawking’s message emphasizes the need for solutions to renewable energy and climate change challenges. He believes that a new generation with an understanding of science and a passion for making a change is necessary. Hawking’s final words from his message encourage bravery, determination, and collaboration to shape a future we all want to visit.

The release of “You and the Universe” aims to inspire young readers and instill a sense of responsibility in caring for our planet.