Astronomers Discover Highly Magnetic Helium Star That Could be a “Missing Link” in Understanding Magnetars

A recently discovered object, previously thought to be a well-known star, has turned out to be a new type of star that could provide crucial insights into the formation of magnetars, stellar corpses with extremely powerful magnetic fields. The object, known as HD 45166, is a highly magnetic helium star located approximately 3,000 light-years from Earth in a binary system.

Researchers from the University of Amsterdam made the discovery and found that HD 45166 exhibits the strongest magnetic field ever detected in a massive star that may undergo core collapse and become a neutron star. The star’s magnetic field measures a staggering 43,000 gauss, compared to the sun’s average magnetic field strength of 1 gauss.

HD 45166’s unique properties have intrigued scientists, as it challenges our current understanding of massive helium stars. This discovery could explain the formation of magnetars, which are born when massive stars exhaust their nuclear fuel and undergo core collapse. The resulting stellar core, called a neutron star, has a mass similar to that of the sun but is compressed into a diameter of only 12 to 20 miles. Neutron stars rotate rapidly, with some spinning up to 700 times per second, and about 10% of them are magnetars with magnetic fields up to 100 trillion gauss.

The team believes that HD 45166 will collapse into a magnetar in a few million years as its magnetic field strengthens during the collapse. This finding provides valuable clues about the formation of these enigmatic objects. The researchers also suggest that HD 45166 likely originated from the merger of two lower-mass helium stars during a unique evolutionary phase.

To gain further insights, the team will continue monitoring HD 45166 with various instruments, including the Echelle SpectroPolarimetric Device for the Observation of Stars (ESPADONS) and the GRAVITY interferometer on the Very Large Telescope (VLT). These observations will help determine the star’s morphology, reveal the orientation of its magnetic field, and provide more accurate measurements of its mass.

Additionally, the discovery of this new class of stars sheds light on the interactions between stellar pairs and the formation processes of magnetars. Astronomers will be on the lookout for similar objects in order to expand our understanding of these intriguing celestial phenomena.